WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in stealing several hundred pounds of explosive gases.

Police say a male suspect went to several businesses in the Tecumseh industrial park area around 3 a.m. on June 18.

Several 40 pound and 80 pound propane-style canisters were reported stolen from their facilities.

Police have released photos to help find the suspect.

Officers say if you are able to identify the individual in the photo and/or the owner of the vehicle noted in the photos, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477), or report online at www.catchcrooks.com.