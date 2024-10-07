Several charges laid as Leamington OPP focus on Robson Road

The Leamington OPP have laid several charges after focusing patrols on Robson Road in Leamington.

Police said they have received many complaints from residents about speeding, aggressive and stunt driving.

Officers added on Friday, multiple groups were found by patrolling officers, gathering at the Leamington Marina.

“The emphasis was placed on the importance to educate and reduce dangerous driving behaviours and trespassing on private property,” read a news release.

On Saturday, a 25-year-old man was reportedly seen doing donuts in the parking lot of the Leamington Marina.

Police stopped the Leamington driver. The man now faces charges for stunt driving.

Other charges laid by OPP over the weekend include: Failure to stop at a red light, failure to stop at a stop sign, unnecessary noise and trespassing.

The focus on Robson Road follows focused patrols on Mersea Road 1 in August.