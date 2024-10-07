WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Several charges laid as Leamington OPP focus on Robson Road

    Source: OPP West Region Communications/X. Source: OPP West Region Communications/X.
    Share

    The Leamington OPP have laid several charges after focusing patrols on Robson Road in Leamington.

    Police said they have received many complaints from residents about speeding, aggressive and stunt driving.

    Officers added on Friday, multiple groups were found by patrolling officers, gathering at the Leamington Marina.

    “The emphasis was placed on the importance to educate and reduce dangerous driving behaviours and trespassing on private property,” read a news release.

    On Saturday, a 25-year-old man was reportedly seen doing donuts in the parking lot of the Leamington Marina.

    Police stopped the Leamington driver. The man now faces charges for stunt driving.

    Other charges laid by OPP over the weekend include: Failure to stop at a red light, failure to stop at a stop sign, unnecessary noise and trespassing.

    The focus on Robson Road follows focused patrols on Mersea Road 1 in August.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News