WINDSOR, ONT -- A late night crash in LaSalle left two people in hospital.

According to police, the injuries sustained were not life threatening however the crash has been called “serious.”

Around 10 p.m. a white Honda Civic was travelling eastbound on North Townline Road when it crossed the centre line and struck a black Ford Escape.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Police closed the roadway for several hours while they investigated.

One driver has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle causing Bodily Harm.