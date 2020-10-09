Advertisement
Serious crash in LaSalle sends two to hospital
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 9:04AM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 9, 2020 9:29AM EDT
LaSalle police investigate a crash on North Townline Road in LaSalle, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Source: _OnLocation_ / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT -- A late night crash in LaSalle left two people in hospital.
According to police, the injuries sustained were not life threatening however the crash has been called “serious.”
Around 10 p.m. a white Honda Civic was travelling eastbound on North Townline Road when it crossed the centre line and struck a black Ford Escape.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
Police closed the roadway for several hours while they investigated.
One driver has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle causing Bodily Harm.