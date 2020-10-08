WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are crediting quick notification to the police and the keen eye of responding patrol officers after the arrest of a residential break and enter suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress on Wednesday at 2:45 a.m.

Police received information that a resident of an apartment building located in the 3100 block of Meadowbrook Lane had awoke to find an intruder inside their unit.

When confronted by the victim, police say the suspect quickly ran out of the residence.

No injuries were reported and the victim quickly called 911.

Responding officers obtained a detailed physical description of the intruder and launched a search of the area.

Shortly before 3:00 AM patrol officers located a male walking through a field in the area of the crime who matched the detailed suspect description. The man was arrested without incident.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene of the crime and the arrest scene, officers were satisfied that the arrested individual was responsible for the break-in.

A 31-year-old male from Windsor is facing a break and enter charge. He was released on an Undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.