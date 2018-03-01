

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have identified a Windsor woman who was pulled from the Detroit River, but they are not releasing her name.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a marine emergency in the Detroit River in the area of the 1200 block of Riverside Drive West on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at about 11:30 a.m.

The deceased woman’s body was recovered from the river with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

There was no identification found on the woman. A news release was published on Feb. 21 asking for public assistance in identifying the female which included pictures of her watch and keys.

Through investigation by our Major Crime Branch they were able to positively identify the female.

She is a resident of Windsor in her 50's and no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.