WINDSOR -- Windsor police are looking for a man considered “armed and dangerous after a gunpoint robbery at a home on Langlois Avenue.

Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Langlois Avenue for a report of a robbery on Tuesday around 6:45 a.m.

Investigation revealed that earlier in the morning, two adult male suspects were at the home with other people.

Police believe that some members in the group had gathered to arrange a transaction amongst themselves involving illicit drugs.

During the interaction inside the residence, a man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two men.

Police say a quantity of cash, jewelry and a cell phone was stolen from the victim.

There were no injuries reported.

Both suspects left the scene in a vehicle that has since been recovered by police.

Investigators were able to identify both suspects.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers attended a residence in Windsor and arrested one of the suspects without incident.

Blake Carter, a 22-year-old man with ties to the Windsor area, is charged with robbery with a weapon.

An arrest warrant for the same charge has been issued for Spencer Piticco, a 31-year-old mane from Toronto.

He is described as being a black man, approximately 5'11" in height, weighing 175 lbs., short dark (balding) hair. He has a distinctive tattoo on the right neck reading "NIKKIS".

Police say Piticco is to be considered armed and dangerous. A firearm has not been found in this investigation.

Officers warn residents to not approach the wanted suspect. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

The case remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.