Police continue to investigate a stabbing in Windsor that happened Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 500 block of Caron Avenue between Park Street West and Wyandotte Street West over the dinner hour.

One man was taken to hospital with stab wounds but police didn't comment on the severity of his injuries.

A man was taken into custody.

Police were called to a separate stabbing incident on Goyeau Street and Elloitt Street that sent a man to hospital at roughly the same time Friday night.