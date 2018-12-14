Stabbing in downtown Windsor
Windsor police attend to the victim of a stabbing near the downtown Beer Store on December 14, 2018 ( photo from Stephen Hargreaves )
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 7:54PM EST
Few details are being released about a police investigation in downtown Windsor.
Witnesses say a man was stabbed near The Beer Store at Goyeau St. and Elliott St. E. just after 6 p.m. on Friday.
No word on the extent of the injuries.
Police confirm a man has been taken into custody.