Second person dead in Highway 401 collision

    A heavily damaged semi-truck following a collision near Tilbury, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) A heavily damaged semi-truck following a collision near Tilbury, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    A second person has died following a Aug. 23 collision on Highway 401.

    Around 10:22 a.m. on Aug. 23, emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the highway between Gracey Side Road and Comber Side Road in Lakeshore.

    Police said while they were investigating the collision, a second collision took place around 10:38 a.m. It involved two tractor trailers and a pickup truck.

    The driver of one tractor trailer was pronounced dead on the scene.

    The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died as a result.

    The third driver was not hurt.

    Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam footage of the collision. If you have any information or footage, call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

