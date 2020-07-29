Advertisement
Rise in number of COVID-19 cases within Low German speaking communities
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Through investigation into the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Chatham-Kent Public Health says these cases are occurring within Low German speaking communities across a “broad band” of Southwestern Ontario.
A news release from CK public health on Wednesday states health units across the region are working with these communities to manage cases and to limit the spread of the virus.
“CK Public Health is doing everything possible to help our Low German speaking citizens, who have been so severely affected by this pandemic,” Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health said.
The health unit asks people “continue to stay kind to each other” and follow public health measures including:
- Physical distancing of 2 metres must be maintained and face coverings can be worn indoors if physical distancing is not possible
- Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with 70 per cent alcohol frequently
- Stay home (not going into the community or to work) if you’re not feeling well, and get tested for COVID-19
- Workplaces must ensure that screening processes are in place