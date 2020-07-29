WINDSOR, ONT. -- Through investigation into the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Chatham-Kent Public Health says these cases are occurring within Low German speaking communities across a “broad band” of Southwestern Ontario.

A news release from CK public health on Wednesday states health units across the region are working with these communities to manage cases and to limit the spread of the virus.

“CK Public Health is doing everything possible to help our Low German speaking citizens, who have been so severely affected by this pandemic,” Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health said.

The health unit asks people “continue to stay kind to each other” and follow public health measures including: