LONDON, ONT. -- The 7-Eleven store on Grand Avenue in Chatham is closed after a worker there contracted COVID-19.

The store is now closed to the public and will be sanitized. It will reopen Aug. 15.

Employees are being asked to quarantine at home with pay for 14 days.

Customers who visited the store from July 20 to Aug. 2 should monitor themselves for symptoms.

According to the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit, the risk to the community remains low.

Close contacts of COVID-19 patients will be directly contacted by CK Public Health for further instructions.