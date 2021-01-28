WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is dealing with an outbreak on its COVID-19 floor after one patient and one staff member tested positive on Wednesday.

“I can’t say for sure how the transmission occurred but I can assume it did occurred there,” said Lori Marshall, the hospital president and CEO.

Marshall added CKHA continues to remain a safe place to receive care and the hospital has taken steps to prevent further spread.

The measures include no further admissions of suspected COVID cases to the unit and the nine patients who are in the unit’s private rooms will remain on that floor, unless they need other medical care.

In addition, staff will work as a cohort in that unit.

Marshall said there are fewer than five staff who have tested positive and they are self-isolating at home.

“No one likes to hear this news, but this is hardly unique,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s Medical Health Officer.

Chatham-Kent Public Health is working with the hospital to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile health officials have also declared an outbreak at Fairfield Park Long Term care home for seniors in Wallaceburg, where there are 28 reported cases.

Marshall stated the hospital has been providing help on infection control and has identified additional support and redeployed staff to assist.

Colby is pleased with initial round of vaccinations after the region received its first doses on Monday.

The health team followed the provincial guidelines administering the vaccine to residents of long-term care homes, the residents of four high-risk retirement homes in Chatham-Kent and to residents of an indigenous elder care homes.

Colby said the team used every drop to vaccinate 400 seniors, and is expecting another shipment next week, to vaccinate the remaining 400 in the region.