Second attempt to merge minor hockey clubs fails

The second attempt to merge two minor hockey clubs has failed.

Following a recent vote, the Windsor Minor Hockey Association and the LaSalle Minor Hockey Associations attempted to merge the clubs for the second time.

The initial vote was held back in April. The most recent was held over the past two weekends, showing 70 per cent of Windsor Minor in favour. A total of 42 per cent in LaSalle were also in favour.

The vote in April yielded 53 per cent of members in favour of the merge. In both cases, the required two-thirds majority was not met to move forward.

According to Kipp Van Kuren, Windsor’s president, the association is putting all thoughts of a potential merger aside, focusing on current programming.