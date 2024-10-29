Cineplex denies pest problem at Devonshire Mall theatre after viral video of cockroach

Cineplex Entertainment has said inspections found no sign of pests at their Devonshire Mall movie theatre, despite a video circulating on social media suggesting otherwise.

Facebook user Kevin Ouellette shared an eight-second clip Saturday night, appearing to show an insect crawling through a tray of nachos he was sharing with his girlfriend.

In the video, a brown cockroach can be seen crawling up the side of a nearly empty cup of melted cheese, its antennae twitching as it explores the food remnants.

“Look what I found,” Ouellette said in the video.

“It’s a movie theatre and there’s a cockroach.”

A female voice in the background added, “let’s just get the [expletive] out of here.”

In his post, Ouellette wrote, “they had roaches in our nachos and all on our seats.”

However, a Cineplex spokesperson stated there was no evidence to support the viral claim.

“We take these types of complaints seriously as the health of our guests and employees are paramount,” wrote Michelle Saba, vice president of communications for the company.

“We’ve had our building thoroughly inspected by both a third-party pest control company and the public health inspector and no activity has been found anywhere on our premises.”

Ouellette noted in a comment under his post that after reporting the incident to theatre staff, he received a full refund along with multiple free tickets.

But he’s not the only one claiming to have seen cockroaches at the mall recently.

Donovon Thompson shared several images of what he said was a cockroach in the food court on Oct. 13.

A cockroach seen in the food court at Devonshire Mall. (Source: Donovan James Thompson/Facebook)

“I went to order food and noticed a cockroach running across the glass and around the grill,” Thompson told CTV News.

“I was mortified, disgusted. This is the Devonshire food court. This is the mall. Everyone’s here.”

Thompson said he notified the restaurant employee, who made a phone call.

He was offered a refund and said he likely won’t return to the food court.

“I will not be taking that risk,” he said.

A cockroach seen in the food court at Devonshire Mall. (Source: Donovan James Thompson/Facebook)

Devonshire Mall management confirmed they are aware of the posts circulating online.

“These were isolated incidents in two of the 160 tenant spaces at Devonshire,” said Property Manager, Aaron Edwards, in a statement.

“The tenants' pest control contractors remediated the issue immediately.”

Health unit handles complaints

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) handles complaints related to food safety and other hazards at area businesses.

Jenny Tan, program coordinator with the Environmental Health Department, said all complaints are taken seriously.

“Anytime there is a complaint, we will respond and investigate within 24 hours,” Tan said.

Although unable to discuss specific cases, Tan noted that inspections where complaints are substantiated are posted online.

She encouraged anyone with a concern to file a report: “So that our inspectors can follow up and investigate, ensuring any food safety-related issues are resolved and don’t impact the community.”