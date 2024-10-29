WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police seek suspect in $64,000 bank fraud investigation, one arrested

    Police seek an outstanding suspect in connection to a bank fraud investigation. (Source: Windsor police/X.) Police seek an outstanding suspect in connection to a bank fraud investigation. (Source: Windsor police/X.)
    The Windsor police are searching for an outstanding suspect in connection to a $64,000 bank fraud investigation. One person has been arrested and charged.

    On Sept. 17, police launched an investigation following a report from a local bank.

    Officers said two suspects had “artificially inflated a synthetically created” bank account, putting in a fraudulent cheque. The suspects allegedly withdrew the falsified balance through an ATM and account transfers.

    The transactions took place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5, adding up to a total $64,537.24.

    The WPS is searching for an outstanding suspect, who’s described as an Asian woman, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a slender build, long, dark hair and brown eyes.

    A 42-year-old man from Ancaster was found and arrested by OPP in Niagara Falls on Oct. 21.

    He is facing charges for fraud over $5,000, obtaining by false pretenses over $5,000, using a forged document, conspiracy to commit an indictable offense and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    If you can identify the outstanding suspect, you are asked to contact the Windsor police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4330.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.

