Police seek suspect in $64,000 bank fraud investigation, one arrested

The Windsor police are searching for an outstanding suspect in connection to a $64,000 bank fraud investigation. One person has been arrested and charged.

On Sept. 17, police launched an investigation following a report from a local bank.

Officers said two suspects had “artificially inflated a synthetically created” bank account, putting in a fraudulent cheque. The suspects allegedly withdrew the falsified balance through an ATM and account transfers.

The transactions took place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5, adding up to a total $64,537.24.

The WPS is searching for an outstanding suspect, who’s described as an Asian woman, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a slender build, long, dark hair and brown eyes.

A 42-year-old man from Ancaster was found and arrested by OPP in Niagara Falls on Oct. 21.

He is facing charges for fraud over $5,000, obtaining by false pretenses over $5,000, using a forged document, conspiracy to commit an indictable offense and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

If you can identify the outstanding suspect, you are asked to contact the Windsor police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4330.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.