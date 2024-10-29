Pickleball safety measures sought after person dies playing
The Windsor Pickleball Club wants to see new padding installed along walls at the Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) after a member fatally hit their head while playing the sport.
Club president Patrick Brown confirmed in an interview with CTV News that an 80-year-old Windsor man died after colliding with a wall while trying to make a shot at the WFCU on June 28, 2024.
“An individual fell and hit their head against the wall, was knocked unconscious and suffered a brain hemorrhage, and despite a couple of operations, he passed away a few days later,” Brown said.
Brown shared the news with Windsor City Council at a meeting on Monday as part of talks for new safety features.
The club wants to see padding installed around the walls of the gym to avoid further injuries.
The local club wants to pay for new nets and temporary flooring to improve pickleball safety and play. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
“So, you know, the facilities were not necessarily designed for pickleball. So, it's a matter of now looking at the increased use of the gym and adopting it accordingly,” Brown said.
City staff told council that they are awaiting quotes to determine the cost - though if steep, it could require funding outside of municipal coffers.
“We're simply looking to the city to install the padding on the walls to prevent future accidents and tragedies of a nature like this,” Brown said.
“It was quite shocking for the people that were in attendance because it happened right near the bench where people sit to wait to go on the court.”
Club convenor Pamela Knowler told CTV News the pickleball community was “heartsick” to hear someone had died while playing the sport.
“He hit his head on the wall and he’s not the first, but I think it’s the most tragic,” she said during pickleball play at the WFCU on Tuesday night.
Members of the Windsor Pickleball Club took part in league action at the WFCU on Tuesday night. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
In addition to padding, the Pickleball club wants to see new nets and a temporary flooring installed to improve safety and overall play. Through grants and funds, the club intends to cover the cost if the city pays for the pads.
For Knowles, added safety measures would be a welcomed addition to the sport.
“Every time that I have a group together, the first thing I say is to play safely,” Knowles said.
“That just means don’t back up, you’re not getting paid for this it’s not your career. Don’t go for balls you might injure yourself getting.”
While the club hopes to have the padding installed in the near future, the matter has been left for Windsor’s 2025 budget talks.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
B.C. judge halts woman’s medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman’s medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
Main takeaways from Saskatchewan's provincial election results
Scott Moe earned his second mandate as premier and his Saskatchewan Party held onto government for a fifth-straight majority, CTV News declared Monday night. But the party did not hold onto all its seats.
Yankees avoid World Series sweep, beating Dodgers 11-4 in Game 4
New York Yankees avoid World Series sweep, beating Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Game 4
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Businesses weigh in on police drug enforcement in Guelph
After the Guelph Police Service announced a plan to ramp up enforcement on drug use in downtown Guelph, business owners are sharing their thoughts on the plan.
-
WRDSB announced plan to remove garbage bins from classrooms before reversing decision
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) announced, and then abruptly reversed, a plan to remove garbage bins from classrooms.
-
Kitchener pauses speed camera program while Region of Waterloo goes ahead
Councillors with the City of Kitchener voted in favour of hitting the brakes on a plan that would see more speed cameras installed in front of schools.
London
-
'Stop buying our kids': London police looking to increase capacity of Human Trafficking Unit
Chief Thai Truong of the London Police Service (LPS) was part of a panel discussion following the screening of Dark Highway at FCFF. Truong said trafficking is a “big problem” because “there is a lot of money to be made.”
-
Voyeurism charge laid after surprise video doorbell call
On Oct. 22 around 1:20 a.m. police responded to a home in the area of Talbot Street and Huron Street where the homeowner said they received a notification from the doorbell camera.
-
Bush party shooting victim bled to death: forensic pathologist
A forensic pathologist who examined the body of shooting victim Josue Silva concluded that the Western University student died after being shot in the abdomen and losing an excessive amount of blood despite paramedics efforts to save him.
Barrie
-
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
-
Fire destroys home in Clearview Township
Emergency crews in Clearview Township battled flames and heavy smoke Tuesday morning as a fire raged through a large home.
-
Casino Rama Resort to hold walk-in hiring initiative ahead of major refurbishment project
Casino Rama Resort is looking to fill nearly 30 positions as it begins a major refurbishment project.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspects arrested in northern Ont. in June robbed $2M from banks across Ontario
Three suspects arrested in West Nipissing earlier this year were part of a group of five who robbed banks across the province, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
North Bay business owner says road construction may force him to close
The owner of a convenience store and gas bar in North Bay’s northwest end says a road construction project has hurt his business so severely, he might have to close.
-
Premier Ford says talks are ongoing, but still no completion date for Hwy. 69 expansion
In Sudbury on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked when the four-laning of Highway 69 would be completed, a project that has been decades in the making.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Here's where to find the best houses decorated for Halloween in Sault Ste. Marie
Just two days ahead of Halloween, the City of Sault Ste. Marie has awarded several local homes and one business for having the best decorations for the season.
-
Heavy rain forecast in the Sault raises possibility of flooding
The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority is issuing a flood outlook statement to residents regarding current watershed conditions.
-
Impaired suspect found dancing in parked minivan peed on steering wheel, seat
An early morning complaint of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a minivan with its engine running in Elliot Lake last week led to impaired driving charges and drug seizures.
Ottawa
-
Arrest made in fatal boat crash on Bobs Lake on Victoria Day weekend
Ontario Provincial Police confirm an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal boat crash on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Woman charged in stabbing death of 50-year-old man in Vanier
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. A 58-year-old woman has been arrested.
-
1933–2024
1933–2024 Former Ottawa-Carleton regional chair, first mayor of Nepean Andrew Haydon has died
Former Ottawa-Carleton regional chair and first mayor of Nepean Andrew Haydon has died. He was 91.
Toronto
-
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
-
2 more arrested in door-to-door sales scheme that defrauded more than 200 Ontarians: police
Two people have been arrested and charged after more than 200 victims across Ontario were defrauded in a door-to-door sales scheme.
-
Plant-based milk facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
Montreal
-
Airbnb says man's losses not covered after rental home robbed in Montreal
A Toronto man says the Airbnb he was staying at in Montreal last week was robbed and learned that his losses are not covered by the short-rental company.
-
At 7 feet, 9 inches, Olivier Rioux is the world's tallest teen and an intriguing basketball project
Walking from his apartment to classes and then to the University of Florida’s basketball facility, Olivier Rioux poses for dozens — sometimes hundreds — of pictures a day.
-
Legault to visit Washington in 2025 amid concerns about impact of presidential election
Concerned about the impact of the presidential election on Quebec exports, Premier Francois Legault will be going on a mission to Washington in early 2025.
Winnipeg
-
Cost to clean needles from Winnipeg parks could cost up to $262K
A new report says the city could hire staff to inspect inner city parks and playgrounds for needles and knives, but any plans would come with a price tag.
-
Some parents hung up on school cellphone ban despite overall positive reception
Nearly two months after Manitoba’s school cellphone ban came into effect, the policy is receiving some mixed signals.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after another woman was carjacked last weekend
For the second time in as many days, a woman was carjacked in Winnipeg.
Edmonton
-
'Unconstitutional and unlawful': Alberta taking Ottawa to court over carbon tax
Premier Danielle Smith says she is taking steps to keep Albertans warm this winter while keeping their utility bills low.
-
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
-
Draisaitl needs to be 'at his absolute best' while McDavid is out of Oilers lineup
The world's best hockey player and star captain of the Edmonton Oilers appears to be out of action for at least one game, but it could be for longer.
Calgary
-
Tension mounts in Canada ahead of U.S. federal election
More than 600,000 Americans living in Canada are eligible to vote in next week's election, and even Canadian citizens have a lot at stake in the outcome.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Fairview
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Fairview on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Market Mall employees bear sprayed, police seek suspect
Calgary police have released photos of a man allegedly responsible for a bear spray attack at Market Mall last month.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Party to rebuild cabinet after several ministers lose seats
Saskatchewan's provincial election saw the upset of several long time Saskatchewan Party MLAs who lost their seats in urban ridings.
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
-
'Bonus football': Riders readying for post-season for first time in three years
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field Saturday versus the BC Lions in the CFL’s West Division Semi-final and will mark their return to the post-season for the first time since 2021.
Vancouver
-
New photo released as search continues for missing 82-year-old, B.C. woman
Langley RCMP have released a new photo of missing 82-year-old Jane Whitehouse, revealing the clothes she was wearing before she disappeared.
-
Sidney Islanders disturbed as deer caught in fencing ahead of eradication plan
A controversial plan to eradicate invasive deer on a small B.C. island is facing more criticism. The next phase of killing European fallow deer on Sidney Island involves fencing them in before they're shot. But that plan is having some unintended consequences.
-
B.C. judge halts woman’s medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman’s medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge halts woman’s medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman’s medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
-
B.C. Conservative leader walks back election night warning, strikes conciliatory tone
Hours after the premier addressed reporters, the incoming leader of the Opposition held his own news conference dialling back the rhetoric that fired up B.C. Conservative supporters on election night.
-
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
-
'Speaks to a wider problem': N.S. politicians condemn group that wore KKK costumes to Halloween dance
Nova Scotians – including the province’s top politicians – are continuing to express outrage after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
N.S. youth charged for swatting in U.S. and Canada
Authorities believe they have solved a cyber crime spanning schools in Ontario and the United States, and the suspect at the centre of the investigation is a 14-year-old Nova Scotia boy.
N.L.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
-
Human remains found in ocean near Placentia Bay ID'd as missing Coast Guard employee
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.