Pickleball safety measures sought after person dies playing

The Windsor Pickleball Club wants to see new padding installed along walls at the Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) after a member fatally hit their head while playing the sport.

Club president Patrick Brown confirmed in an interview with CTV News that an 80-year-old Windsor man died after colliding with a wall while trying to make a shot at the WFCU on June 28, 2024.

“An individual fell and hit their head against the wall, was knocked unconscious and suffered a brain hemorrhage, and despite a couple of operations, he passed away a few days later,” Brown said.

Brown shared the news with Windsor City Council at a meeting on Monday as part of talks for new safety features.

The club wants to see padding installed around the walls of the gym to avoid further injuries.

The local club wants to pay for new nets and temporary flooring to improve pickleball safety and play. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

“So, you know, the facilities were not necessarily designed for pickleball. So, it's a matter of now looking at the increased use of the gym and adopting it accordingly,” Brown said.

City staff told council that they are awaiting quotes to determine the cost - though if steep, it could require funding outside of municipal coffers.

“We're simply looking to the city to install the padding on the walls to prevent future accidents and tragedies of a nature like this,” Brown said.

“It was quite shocking for the people that were in attendance because it happened right near the bench where people sit to wait to go on the court.”

Club convenor Pamela Knowler told CTV News the pickleball community was “heartsick” to hear someone had died while playing the sport.

“He hit his head on the wall and he’s not the first, but I think it’s the most tragic,” she said during pickleball play at the WFCU on Tuesday night.

Members of the Windsor Pickleball Club took part in league action at the WFCU on Tuesday night. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

In addition to padding, the Pickleball club wants to see new nets and a temporary flooring installed to improve safety and overall play. Through grants and funds, the club intends to cover the cost if the city pays for the pads.

For Knowles, added safety measures would be a welcomed addition to the sport.

“Every time that I have a group together, the first thing I say is to play safely,” Knowles said.

“That just means don’t back up, you’re not getting paid for this it’s not your career. Don’t go for balls you might injure yourself getting.”

While the club hopes to have the padding installed in the near future, the matter has been left for Windsor’s 2025 budget talks.