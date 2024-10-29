Truck flips on Tecumseh Road

Windsor police say two people were taken to hospital after a truck flipped over on the east side.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 8500 block of Tecumseh Road East, near Lauzon Road.

At the scene, officers spotted a white pick-up truck flipped upside down in a grassy area next to the street.

Police say the incident seems to have involved only one vehicle.

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.