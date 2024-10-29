Elite Canadian ship anchored at Dieppe Park in Windsor, Ont.

The Provincial Marine of Amherstburg Re-enactment Unit welcomed the His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf with a cannon blast Tuesday morning at Dieppe Park.

“I've been in this group now for the past four years, and doing historical re-enacting has been a lot of fun but to actually get to come and see such a glorious thing like this is quite an honor,” said Terry MacEachern, a member of the unit.

Named after a naval hero, the HMCS Harry DeWolf is an arctic offshore patrol vessel, now docked along Riverside Drive at Ouellette Avenue for the next few days.

“What that means is that we are effectively a Swiss Army knife for the government of Canada,” said Commander John Nicholson, referring to the meaning of “arctic offshore patrol vessel.”

The ship doesn’t enter combat but has many functions. The Harry DeWolf was part of a search and rescue that saved the lives of eight people in the northwest passage near the arctic this summer.

Following its visit to Windsor, the vessel will be heading down south.

“We're heading back to get ready for our next mission in the Caribbean, looking for illicit drugs.” Nicholson said.

Three people with connections to Windsor will be part of that mission.

Belle River's James Van Vessem said a coast guard vessel that docked up in the same spot as the Harry DeWolf inspired his life path years ago.

“I was really intrigued by the technical equipment that was spinning on the mast, which was the radar system that got me interested in remote sensing and geographical information systems at the university,” said Van Vessem, who is happy to be home and share the boat with visitors.

“The Navy has new platforms too, that welcome the next generation. I feel very honored to be a part of that, to be specialized in this, to then be able to introduce them about the way of life that is provided here.”

Lisa Jansen travelled from Sudbury to take political science at the University of Windsor in the late 1990's and went straight to the recruiting centre to become a reservist.

She has relished the opportunity to see the world.

“I've been all over the Mediterranean, I've been to Europe, I've been to Central and South America and, of course, I've been through the Great Lakes into the Arctic and so I think it's an incredible experience,” she said.

A cook onboard the Harry DeWolf, Blake Blanchard said life on a ship can be a grind, but the missions and adventures are rewarding, especially this one, which brings the 23-year-old home.

“Here I am looking at the Detroit skyline outside of my ship like I used to all the time, just down the riverfront,” said Blanchard.

“Super exciting. I got to see my whole family coming in, so it's awesome to just be home again.”

A marine expo has been held in seven other Canadian cities during this tour, allowing potential recruits a firsthand glimpse into life on the water.

“We're interested in trying to find more recruits to do this noble service that we do in the Royal Navy,” said Nicholson, who pointed out the availability of the Naval Experience Program.

“You get to see what the Navy's like and if it's something you're interested in, you sign the dotted line, you move on from there with a full knowledge of what you're getting into. It's been such a successful program for us that we have an uptake of around 87 per cent of people who enter the program.”

Tours of the HMCS Harry DeWolf are available Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., free of charge.

Visitors will be able to learn how the ship operates, see the flight deck and bridge, and get a glimpse into the living accommodations.

“Canada has a Navy and we're proud of it,” Nicholson said.

“We think there is a pride that's there but it's not every day a ship like this comes all the way to Windsor. This is a great opportunity for us to have that dialogue that is so important.”