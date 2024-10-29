Tepperman’s names first non-blood CEO

A longtime family business in Windsor, Ont. is looking ahead to the future of furniture and appliances, by branching outside of the family tree for the first time in almost 100 years.

The business recently promoting Masoud Negad to Chief Executive Officer.

Negad joined Tepperman's in 1987 after emigrating from Iran, through India, to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. where he began working as a chef, before moving to Chatham, Ont. to manage the former Glitters Fun Eatery.

"It has been really a great journey," Negad said.

Negad began working in sales at Tepperman's Chatham location and was promoted to management within a few years, eventually becoming the Sarnia General Manager in 1991.

"Really, it's an honour. I'm humbled by it because I really stand by the Tepperman family," Negad expressed.

"A family that's always forward thinking."

He continued, saying although it’s a furniture store, Tepperman’s is really in the people business.

" It's about our customers. It's about our community," he said.

Negad moved to Windsor following another promotion to Appliance and Electronics Buyer in 1995, taking on the additional Director of Supply Chain responsibilities in 2011.

In 2012, he was promoted to Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain, joining the Executive Team and to Chief Operating Officer in 2016.

"It's a very dynamic business and it's always thinking what does the next step look like? How do we raise the bar? It doesn't matter how good we are. How do we become better at the game?" Negad told CTV News.

"Whether that means improving customer experience, whether that means bringing even better value for our customers, better fashion to other regions, taking care of our communities in a bigger way. And also, how we can take care of our environment to the next level."

Negad's time in the business began when Tepperman's only had two locations in Ontario. He now leads teams in seven markets under the Tepperman’s brand and is responsible for the company’s overall direction, including growth, risk mitigation, decision making and culture.

"The goal is by 2025 that Tepperman's would have contributed $1 million towards the student scholarships," Negad noted. "And most recently, Tepperman's has embraced sponsorship of Indigenous graduate students, which we are very proud to be able to be associated with that."

Andrew Tepperman, executive chairman, said they have always looked at continuous improvement, bringing on better people and trying harder every day.

"It's a fantastic story. It makes me think about my grandfather also coming to Canada as an immigrant and really learning the business, different industry,” said Tepperman.

“Masoud started with us in Chatham, coming from another country and worked in pretty much every position here. He has a lot of street credit. At the same time, he was able to get his MBA and his PhD, so very well educated, always focused both on his personal development and really strengthening the business too.”

Negad added the best three things that has happened in his life are coming to Canada, joining Tepperman’s and his family.

Tepperman's Furniture Store Windsor celebrates 100 years of business in March 2025.