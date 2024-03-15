School board trustee to call for reconsideration of school naming policy

The trustee who put forward the controversial name for Kingsville’s new school will call for reconsideration to the board’s naming policy.

Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) Trustee Julia Burgess had been standing firmly behind the name ‘Erie Migration Academy’ – which she suggested in February – despite public outcry over the perception the work of a naming committee had been ignored.

The agenda for the March 19 GECDSB meeting includes a notice of motion that the board refer the naming and renaming policy of board facilities back to the policy committee for reconsideration.

“I don't think it serves the district in a few ways, but certainly not with multi-school and multi-municipality consolidations,” Burgess told CTV News Friday.

She explained that this motion doesn’t directly impact the name of the K-12 school expected to open in Kingsville come September.

“It's not to reconsider a name,” said Burgess. “It's to refer a policy and a regulation to a committee which studies policy, regulation, and accompanying admin procedure, etc. for review and reconsideration.”

“Any amendments or new drafts are then sent back to the full board for discussion and/or adoption,” she explained.

The ‘Erie Migration Academy’ name passed a board vote 6-2 on Feb. 20.

In the following days, as members of the public expressed their upset, trustees Linda Qin (one of the two to vote against the name) and Cathy Cooke (who was absent for the vote) both said they would bring forth a motion to reconsider the name ‘Erie Migration Academy’ – though it was unclear if they’d be able to, as policy dictates a motion to reconsider can only come from someone who initially supported it.

Some of those participating in protests to have the name changed have expressed intent to bring their frustration to Tuesday’s meeting.

The public meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.