Leardi calls out GECDSB for naming of new school

The MPP for Essex County is adding his name to the list of people calling out the Greater Essex County District School Board for the naming of the new school in Kingsville.

The new kindergarten to Grade 12 school will be Erie Migration Academy.

After students from the past, present, and future flocked outside Kingsville District High School Friday afternoon to protest the name, Anthony Leardi is also now saying the chosen name “means nothing to no one,” and “The proposed name fails on at least four of the five naming criteria… and is not consistent with the board’s naming criteria.”

Naming Criteria

Must be distinctive and appropriate with an emphasis on, but not limited to:

Local historical events

Geography

Culture

Traditions of the community

Representations of diversity

The new school, off Jasperson Lane, south of the Kingsville Arena, will bring together students from Jack Miner Public School, Kingsville and Harrow Public Schools, along with Kingsville District High School.

A petition has been launched to “rescind the name" and another petition asks to "keep Kingsville in the new school's name."