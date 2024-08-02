Sandpoint Beach closed for swimming on Civic long weekend

Sandpoint Beach in Windsor is closed on the Civic holiday long weekend due to unsafe swimming conditions.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has reported E.coli levels of 1000 in the water.

Colchester Beach in Harrow and Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach are under warnings due to high levels. Swimming is not recommended.

If you’re looking for somewhere to cool off, Cedar Beach and Cedar Island Beach in Kingsville, Holiday Beach in Amherstburg, Point Pelee North West Beach in Point Pelee National Park, and Seacliff Beach in Leamington are all safe for swimming.