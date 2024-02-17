Ruthven's Meghan Agosta retires from Canadian women's hockey team.

Triple Olympic gold medalist Meghan Agosta has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team.

The 37-year-old forward from Ruthven ranks sixth all-time in goals (85) and points (176) and seventh in assists (91) in 178 career games with the Canadian team.

Agosta played for Canadian teams that won Olympic gold in 2006, 2010 and 2014 and a silver medal in 2018.

She was named tournament MVP in 2010 after leading Canada in scoring in Vancouver with nine goals and five assists in five games.

Agosta also played in eight world championships and earned gold medals in both 2007 and 2012.

She became a Vancouver police constable following the 2014 Olympic Games and combined that career with hockey.