    • Ruthven Apple Festival returns for 44th year

    The 44th annual Ruthven Apple Festival returned to Ruthven, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) The 44th annual Ruthven Apple Festival returned to Ruthven, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Many people made their way to the county this weekend for the return of the Ruthven Apple Festival.

    It’s the 44th installment of the annual apple fest, following a three-year COVID hiatus.

    Organizers say it’s been awesome having things back, complete with a car show, vendors and countless volunteers.

    They add people who grew up with apple fest are now returning to Ruthven with their own children, continuing the fall harvest celebration.

    Officials say all money raised goes toward accessible vehicles through Community Living Essex County which provides support to more than 700 people with intellectual disabilities.

    “It’s been a great year so far, I know it’s apple picking time. This is both the celebration of the harvest and obviously celebrating Community Living and raising money for a great cause,” said Tony DeSantis of Community Living Essex County. “That’s how it started and that’s what we’re here today!”

    More than $1 million has been raised in the festival’s 44-year history.  

