'Run and roll' event raises $148,000 for the Hospice at Erie Shores campus

'Run and Roll' event in Leamington, Ont. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 raised $148,000 toward the local hospice. (Courtesy: Erie Shores Health Foundation) 'Run and Roll' event in Leamington, Ont. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 raised $148,000 toward the local hospice. (Courtesy: Erie Shores Health Foundation)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver