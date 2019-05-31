

A group of engaged Windsor residents want to improve the city’s downtown core.

The young leaders of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland hosted a town hall discussion on Thursday night.

One of them, Aaron Zimmer, says it’s important to have such a meeting as they see downtown as an area with the potential for new growth.

About 40 people attended the meeting, and Zimmer hopes they continue the discussion.

"Hopefully they come away from this conversation and have an insightful conversation with their colleagues, their family at home or at their workplaces," said Zimmer.

The Downtown Mission's Ron Dunn was one of the panelists along with representatives from the Downtown Windsor BIA and Windsor Police.

Some of the topics addressed were crime prevention, public safety, homelessness and investment.