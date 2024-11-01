WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Investigation complete on Central Avenue

    Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 1, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 1, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    Windsor police were conducting an investigation in the 1200 block of Central Avenue.

    The road has reopened between Ontario Street and Franklin Street. The public was asked to avoid the area earlier Friday.

    At 5:50p.m., police posted on social media that the investigation was complete.

