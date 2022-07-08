Rogers network outage impacts border crossings, customers unable to access ArriveCAN

A Canada-wide Rogers network outage is causing issues at border crossings, says the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

In a tweet update, CBSA says due to the outage, travellers may not be able to complete their ArriveCAN submission.

While the outage is ongoing, travellers impacted are asked to submit their information using the Traveller Contact Information Form before arriving at the border.

CBSA says paper copies of proof of vaccination, as well as government-issued documents will be required.

In addition, the CBSA says its border information services 1-800 numbers are out of service due to the outage.

Callers trying to reach CBSA are asked to instead use the following numbers:

1-204-983-3500

1-506-636-5064

1-905-679-2073

Windsor police also issued an alert letting the public know they are aware of the issue and all emergency lines including EMS and Windsor fire are fully operational. However, Rogers and Fido customers may have difficulties connecting.

Police ask residents if they do connect, to stay on the line for help.

We are aware of the outage affecting our region.

Some Windsor gas stations have reported debit and lottery machines have been affected.

Rogers released a statement around 11:30 a.m. Friday saying they do not have an estimate of when service would be restored, but they “sincerely apologize to our customers.”

“We are currently experiencing across our wireline and wireless networks and our techincal teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," a statement on Twitter reads. "We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up.”

Customers have been unable to access the internet, make calls, or access cable television across the county. Most outage reports are coming from southern Ontario at this time.

- With files from CTV News Toronto