Robbery suspect sought after convenience store incident

    Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding a suspect after a convenience store robbery in south Windsor.

    Officers responded to a report of a robbery at business in the 3800 block of Dougall Avenue on Sept. 13. Police say a male reportedly entered the store, selected multiple items, and attempted to leave without paying. When confronted, the suspect allegedly threatened the store employee before fleeing on foot.

    No weapons were seen during the incident.

    The suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 40 years old, 5’6” to 5’9” tall, with a slender build and shoulder-length hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black t-shirt, blue or grey pants featuring the word “Harley,” and black shoes.

    Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

