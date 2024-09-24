Submissions made in sentencing hearing of former high school teacher found guilty of sex crimes

Lawyers can't agree on how much time they feel Ryan Turgeon should spend in jail

In April, the 39 year old was found guilty of sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a minor.

The charges were related to offences involving a single complainant. Turgeon was found not guilty by a jury for alleged offences against a second complainant in the case.

The court heard a brief victim impact statement from the complainant. It was read by Crown Attorney Jayme Lesperance.

The victim, who was in Grade 12 and about to turn 17 years old, told the court he felt gullible and confused about his sexuality.

“I shared a lot of things with you because I felt comfortable, and you took advantage of that," the victim wrote to Turgeon in his statement.

Now a young adult, the victim regrets being vulnerable with his teacher and feels violated as a result.

The victim concluded by telling the court he hopes Turgeon gets the help he needs.

Lesperance asked Justice Brian Dube to send a strong message to the community, "That crimes against children will be met with the type of sentencing designed specifically to deter and denounce the horrific and long-lasting damage caused to the victim in this case or any future cases.”

Lesperance said parents should be confident their children will be safe at school but when there is an abuse by someone in a position of trust, the courts will hand out a harsh sentence.

He wants three years of prison time for Turgeon.

Defence lawyer Paul Socka has asked for a jail sentence of 12 to 18 months.

He reminded the judge Turgeon was found guilty of a single offence and not guilty against another.

Turgeon has been under strict bail conditions since 2021. He is now working in a different field under significant restrictions.

Socka believes a jail sentence will be a serious deterrent for Turgeon who is a first-time offender.

Turgeon declined to speak to the judge at the end of the sentencing hearing.

Dube said he will hand down his sentence on Jan. 21, 2025.