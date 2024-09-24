Bail violations lead to arrest for attempted murder suspect

Windsor police say a 37-year-old man accused of attempted murder has been arrested and charged with violating his bail conditions.

On Sept. 16, the man was released on bail while facing over a dozen charges, including attempted murder, robbery using a firearm, numerous other firearm-related offences, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and failure to comply with a release order (x 2). His bail conditions included house arrest and GPS monitoring.

Four days later, Windsor police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and learned that he was breaching the conditions of his release order.

The bail compliance officers, along with the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, located and arrested him in the 900 block of Marion Avenue on Sept. 23.

He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services to supervise high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring.

To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.