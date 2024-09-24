Mail boat rescues man trying to swim across Detroit River

A man swimming across the Detroit River from Windsor to Detroit was rescued by a mail boat, according to the J.W. Westcott Company.

The crew was alerted to a person trying to swim across the river on Monday night.

The US Mail Boat J.W. Westcott II began a search for the swimmer with an approximate location near the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park Development.

“Around 11 p.m. deckhand James Sharp spotted a man swimming inside a life ring that had been thrown to him by someone on shore in Windsor,” said a news release from the company. “The Westcott maneuvered alongside where James and Captain Neil Schultheiss lifted the man onto the deck of the mail boat.”

The swimmer told them he was an American citizen from Florida trying to get back into the US. The company said he seemed disoriented.

The man was transferred to the Detroit fireboat and transported to shore and an awaiting EMS unit. “Although he was cold he did not have any physical injuries,” said the company.