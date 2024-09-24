WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man holding fuel can charged with arson: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police say a 45-year-old man has been charged with arson after he was spotted holding a fuel can.

    Officers responded to a disturbance on Taylor Avenue in Chatham at 11:33 a.m. on Monday.

    Upon arrival, officers say they learned the occupants discovered the front of the residence on fire and saw the man, known to them, a few feet away holding a fuel can.

    When officers arrived, they noticed burn marks on the residence, but the man had fled the area.

    Officer later located the man and arrested him.

    The 45-year-old Chatham man was charged with arson- endanger life and arson – damage to property. He was transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News