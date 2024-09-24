Man holding fuel can charged with arson: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a 45-year-old man has been charged with arson after he was spotted holding a fuel can.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Taylor Avenue in Chatham at 11:33 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned the occupants discovered the front of the residence on fire and saw the man, known to them, a few feet away holding a fuel can.

When officers arrived, they noticed burn marks on the residence, but the man had fled the area.

Officer later located the man and arrested him.

The 45-year-old Chatham man was charged with arson- endanger life and arson – damage to property. He was transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing.