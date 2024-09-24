Deer cools off in Tecumseh backyard pool

Residents living in a Tecumseh neighbourhood had an unusual sighting over the weekend.

A neighbour tells CTV News that a deer jumped into his backyard pool.

The deer was seen running along Estate Park on Sunday.

OPP were called in to help navigate the deer out of the neighbourhood. OPP were called in to help navigate the deer out of the neighbourhood in Tecumseh, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2024. (Submitted to CTV News)

“Remember, we live in an environment where, nature is all around us and we've kind of overtaken their space. If you have a fenced in backyard, open the gate and eventually these animals will make their way out,” said OPP Const. Steven Duguay.

“It may be cool to look at, to take pictures and share on social media with friends. However, they're scared and they want to get back to, more natural habitat for themselves.” A deer jumps into a backyard pool in Tecumseh, Ont, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Submitted to CTV News)

Duguay suggests staying indoors if you feel unsafe.

“I've seen videos, in the past, where a family pet, a dog gets aggressive because it's another animal in their own backyard. An animal, such as deer, will defend themselves and it can get either traumatic or injure your pet.”