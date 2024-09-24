WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Harrow road reopens after multi-vehicle crash

    File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    A road in Essex County has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.

    According to OPP, County Road 20 had been closed between Iler road and McCormick Road in Harrow.

    There is no word on exactly how many vehicles are involved, how the crash happened or possible injuries.

    More details will be released as they become available.

