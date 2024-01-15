WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Road reopens near WFCU Centre after crash

    Crews work to repair a knocked down pole at McHugh Street and Darfield Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Crews work to repair a knocked down pole at McHugh Street and Darfield Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police have reopened a road near the WFCU Centre on Monday morning.

    Officers were called to the intersection at 8:06 a.m. on Monday.

    Police say the intersection of McHugh Street and Darfield Road was closed for the next few hours, but has since reopened.

    Crews were on scene and appeared to be repairing a pole that was knocked down.

