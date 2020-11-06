WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery at a Royal Bank.

Police responded to the robbery at the Royal Bank on King Street West in Chatham shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Through investigation, police say they learned that an unknown man entered the bank and demanded cash from the teller.

Officers say the man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on a white mountain bike. No one in the bank was physically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Carley Horvath at carleyh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87359. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.