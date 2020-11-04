WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating after guns were reported stolen from a home in Wallaceburg.

Police responded to the theft complaint at a residence on Running Creek Drive Tuesday night.

Through investigation, officers learned that sometime since August, unknown suspect(s) stole a wooden .22 cal bolt action rifle and wooden .22 cal semi-automatic rifle from the residence. Both rifles were secured with trigger locks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Craig Zink at craigz@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87324. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.