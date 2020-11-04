WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 51-year-old Chatham woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole her neighbour’s cat.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a theft complaint at a residence in Chatham last Friday. At this time, the woman reported that her neighbour had stolen her cat.

Through investigation, officers say the cat was seen in the neighbour’s home. Officers say they spoke with the neighbour multiple times in an effort to peacefully resolve the situation, but the neighbour claimed that the cat was hers and refused to cooperate with police.

Police say with the assistance of photographs and OSPCA documents, officers confirmed that the micro-chipped cat was stolen.

On Tuesday, police executed a warrant at the neighbour’s home. The cat was retrieved and returned to its rightful owner.

The neighbour, a 51-year-old Chatham woman, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000. She was released pending a future court date of Dec. 2, 2020.