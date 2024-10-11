Residents react to involuntary treatment for mental health and drug addiction

Windsor residents are reacting to the proposed involuntary treatment for mental health and drug addiction.

Windsorite Ken Poisson said he would welcome the opportunity, if it was ever presented, for the city to pilot involuntary treatment.

“As far as I'm concerned bring the pilot, but if it goes too far stop it,” said Poisson.

Earlier this week Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens put his support behind the idea brought up by Scarborough mayor Patrick Brown. The topic has been the argued by many.

“Rather than picking sides and trying to divide people with this, we have to come to the realization that some of the things we've been doing have been working. Some of the things we've been doing haven't been working,” said councillor Renaldo Agostino.

People CTV Windsor spoke with are in favour, to a degree, on involuntary treatment but feel there has to be a middle ground solution.

“You can't force people to lose their rights,” Poisson told CTV News. “But you also can't let people go around screwing up, committing, different legal crimes or OD'ing. They have to find the middle road.”

Which is happening across the city, including Ottawa street where a convenience store was robbed of all of their propane tanks overnight.

“There has to be something done,” said Ettore Bonato, owner of Ettore Salon on Ottawa Street. “You can’t brush it with one paint brush. Unfortunately this is a situation where we have to deal with it on an individual basis. Let’s talk to them. Let’s find out what they need. Yes, there are some that are ill. If they're on drugs, how are burnt brain cells supposed to make a decision? They need some help. That's why it has to be on an individual basis.”

Gene Scott is at the back end of his recovery and helping others through their journey at the Downtown Mission.

“If you grab me off the street and I was still in active use, I wouldn't want recovery,” said Scott.

He said some people need extra help.

“The system has gone down a little bit from 15 years ago. A lot of the mental hospitals have been closed and, you know, they just let these people go out.”

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie explained both the Progressive Conservative and Liberal governments were part of the transition away from institutionalization because there was bad behavior not leading to recovery.

Times have changed and Dowie feels the path to recovery includes helping people decide when is the right time for them to separate from drugs.

“We need to try new things and they may fail but we need to look at every opportunity to do better for the people who are suffering from addictions,” said Dowie.

He is open to suggestions on how a pilot could look.

“The mayors are asking for this opportunity and I think this is where the people, the community, should speak up and say what it is that they want to see valued,” Dowie said. “Is it against your human rights to be shifted into a situation you don't want to be a part of, or not? I think that argument is being made but what's the consequence to society too? We need to strike the right balance.”

The Downtown Mission is working on striking that balance for those who decide on voluntary help. They have launched Shelter Health and have doctors and nurse practitioners helping clients.

“Doctors here are getting people into surgeries. They're giving them the care that they need before surgery,” said executive director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin. “After surgery? It's just been wonderful. and they're also able to have those conversations with them to get them that further help if they do need it.”

Changes to Ontario’s Mental Health Act are necessary in order for involuntary treatment to be approved.

“It's going to be all three levels of government the municipality, the province and the federal government working together to find a better solution for Canadians. No one's rights, Canadians to live a better life.”