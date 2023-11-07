Research project aims to safeguard Great Lakes and your drinking water from harmful toxins
Rising global temperatures are causing harmful algal blooms in the Great Lakes which can lead to the emergence of three toxins in the water, according to the past president of the International Ozone Association.
Saad Jasim, an adjunct professor at the University of Windsor, is preparing for a new research project to prevent these toxins from entering the drinking water supply.
The project involves taking water samples from the Detroit River, ozonating them, and analyzing them to check for levels of microcystins, anatoxins, and cylindrospermopsis.
Microcystins and cylindrospermopsins can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inflammation, pneumonia, kidney damage, and potential tumor growth.
Ingesting high amounts of anatoxins can lead to numbness, drowsiness, incoherent speech, respiratory paralysis, and even death.
"With climate change, we've seen impacts on increasing temperature and that has contributed to the growth of algal bloom. We've seen it quite visibly in Lake Erie," said Jasim, adding these toxins thrive on algae.
"Some of them have an impact on the liver and some on the nervous system as well. They are fatal."
The purpose of testing these samples is to measure the effectiveness of ozonation to eliminate these toxins.
"Ozone technology is probably more expensive in terms of the infrastructure upgrades — but it may be the gold standard for removing toxins," said Mike McKay, executive director for the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research.
People in Windsor do not need to be concerned about these toxins being prevalent in the drinking water right now, according to McKay.
That's because ozonation is not new to Windsor.
"Windsor adopted this technology more than two decades ago. It's highly effective at removing or removing toxins from the water," he said, adding Windsor is considered the first city in Ontario to ozonate its water supply.
In 2014, the water treatment plant in Toledo, which borders Lake Erie, sucked up a bloom of blue-green algae. A high level of toxins leeched into the drinking water supply, resulting in green water coming out of people's taps.
Toledo began ozonating its water seven years after.
"We also had a case on Pelee Island that same year, affecting a much smaller population, of course, where some microcystsins made their way into the into finished water supply," said McKay.
According to GLIER's executive director, climate change is currently the biggest concern for scientists when it comes to the Great Lakes.
"It tops the list for any of the work we're doing, whether it be the loss of ice cover in the winter ... or the warming of the lakes in the summer," said McKay.
According to McKay, the Canadian government has not adopted guidelines specifically for anatoxins and cylindrospermopsins in the water supply.
"So this new project may actually be helpful in guiding Health Canada to adopt guidelines for these toxins," he said.
As for Jasim, he said there is administrative work must be done and additional funding must be acquired to get the study up and running.
"This project is sponsored partially by Enwin Utilities and we're very grateful for that. We're looking for more partners," said Jasim.
"We're very committed to looking at issues, even before they arise. We need to think globally and act locally."
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
2 demonstrators die in Panama during latest protests over Canadian company's mining contract
Two people died Tuesday while participating in a third week of protests against a controversial government mining contract in Panama, officials confirmed.
Trio of Hallmark holiday films gives Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry a boost
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party kept the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday by advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later, the Senate voted to advance a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
Highlights of Donald Trump's hours on the witness stand at his New York civil fraud trial
Donald Trump went off. Again and again. Making the witness stand at his New York civil trial his podium, the former U.S. president laid into the judge who'll decide the case and the state attorney general who sued him.
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
Kitchener
-
'Mom, we’ve got to get out of the house': Neighbours rush to evacuate after flames break out at Cambridge townhouse complex
One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire at a Cambridge townhouse complex Tuesday morning.
-
Here's how much Waterloo Region workers need to earn per hour to make a living wage
Minimum wage in Ontario is not enough for residents to live comfortably in any part of the province, according to a new report.
-
Region of Waterloo to reduce school zone speed limits around the clock
The Region of Waterloo is set to permanently lower speed limits in school zones on regional roads, expanding a pilot project the region launched last year, which saw most dropped to 40 km per hour.
London
-
London, Ont. developer rant caught on tape during BIA meeting
The issues and frustrations of business people came to the forefront on Tuesday when Schmuel Farhi went off on a rant at a London Business Improvement Association meeting.
-
London, Ont. man frustrated after tire slashing incident
A London man wants to get the word out after someone wearing a mask and riding a bicycle was caught on a home surveillance camera slashing tires in the middle of the night on an east end driveway last month.
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS Beer vats on the move from Sarnia to London
The heavy haul is expected to enter City of London between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Fanshawe Park Road.
Barrie
-
Investigation launched following death of man bitten by police dog in Midland
A man arrested in Midland after attempting to flee officers and being bitten by a police dog has died, initiating a probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
Ontario woman seeks justice after brother dies on fishing excursion in Dominican Republic
An Angus, Ont. woman whose brother died in the Dominican Republic earlier this year wants to see justice done in criminal court.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County, Muskoka
Freezing rain is expected to make driving conditions tricky on Wednesday across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder last seen in Sudbury
Police in northern Ontario are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls and last seen in Sudbury on Nov. 4.
-
Residential school records released day before archbishop testifies at Senate
A Catholic archdiocese that operated four Indigenous residential schools in Manitoba and Saskatchewan has finally surrendered a long-awaited trove of records that may hold clues about their tragic history.
-
Sudbury teen charged in Skead Road crash that sent 4 to hospital last month
A 16-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged in a single-vehicle crash on Skead Road that sent four teens to hospital, leaving two with serious injuries.
Ottawa
-
Feds to convert government-owned properties in Ottawa into 1,600 new homes
The federal government announced it will be converting federal properties in Ottawa into over 1,600 new homes across the city.
-
3 men facing charges in connection with Centretown shooting
Ottawa police have announced charges against three people after a shooting in Centretown Monday afternoon.
-
Glebe Collegiate students honour soldiers with 'Walking Them Home' project
With Remembrance Day approaching, Glebe Collegiate students are finding a new approach to honour soldiers who attended their school decades ago.
Toronto
-
Police believe woman killed in Whitby was victim of intimate partner violence
A woman killed in Whitby over the weekend is believed to be the victim of intimate partner violence, according to police in Durham Region.
-
A ransomware attack hit Toronto Public Library. Here’s what that means
The Toronto Public Library (TPL) has confirmed the cybersecurity breach that caused a 10-day outage was brought on by a ransomware attack.
-
Final arguments presented to jury in Peter Nygard's sex assault trial
Two different portraits of disgraced mogul Peter Nygard were painted during closing arguments of his ongoing Toronto sex assault trial Tuesday — one, by his defence lawyers, of a dedicated businessman committed to his company, and another, by prosecutors, of a man who used his power and wealth to allegedly force women into nonconsensual sexual encounters, berating them if they opposed.
Montreal
-
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and obstructing justice.
-
MUHC rescheduling some patient appointments after computer upgrade issues
Doctors with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) are being told to reschedule some appointments after a computer upgrade over the weekend has crippled the system that accesses patients' electronic medical records.
-
Budget update: Quebec boosts aid payments, says economy is in 'stagnation'
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard has cut his projections for the province's economic growth in 2024 and warned that Canada has entered a period of economic "stagnation."
Atlantic
-
'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the Lexi Daken inquest heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teen to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.
-
Federal Fisheries Department doing a poor job of monitoring fishing industry: report
A new report slams the federal Fisheries Department for failing to properly monitor Canada's commercial fishing industry.
-
Missing Fredericton woman featured on true crime show
Erin Brooks' family is hoping a true crime show will bring them some answers about her disappearance.
Winnipeg
-
Inquest into deaths of men who interacted with Manitoba police begins
An inquest into the deaths of five men, who had interactions with police, is underway at the Winnipeg law courts.
-
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
-
Man facing charges after car rams into pick-up truck on Manitoba highway
The Manitoba RCMP has laid charges in connection with an incident on Sunday that involved the driver of a car ramming into a pick-up truck near Ste. Rose du Lac.
Calgary
-
Calgary's infamous Lilydale poultry plant to be demolished starting this week
The City of Calgary will begin demolishing the decommissioned Lilydale poultry plant on Wednesday.
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Beauty-shop bandits: Thieves take $90K worth of merch from a Calgary Sephora in repeated break-ins
Six suspects broke into the same Sephora several times and, all told, made off with just shy of $90,000 in merchandise.
Edmonton
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Runaway calf makes it 36 blocks in escape from Edmonton Farmfair setup
A calf is unharmed and back in the custody of its owners after taking an unplanned trot through dozens of central Edmonton blocks on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton family 'traumatized' by police tactical siege in false kidnapping case
A north Edmonton man says he's "disgusted" by the actions of a police tactical squad after officers busted his door, swore at his parents and pointed guns at his kids last week.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Driver sentenced to 3 years for crash that killed UBC students
A British Columbia judge has ruled that a 23-year-old man who hit and killed two University of British Columbia students while he was speeding through the campus in 2021 should serve three years in jail and be prohibited from driving for five years.
-
Fundraiser for victim of Vancouver sexual assault reaches $15K goal in less than 24 hours
Less than 24 hours after it was launched, an online fundraiser has surpassed its $15,000 goal to help the victim of a violent sexual assault that allegedly happened in Vancouver over the weekend.
-
'Deliberate pattern of deception': B.C. woman sentenced for dental clinic fraud
A B.C. woman who stole nearly $150,000 from her employer and defrauded a number of insurance companies while working as a dental receptionist has been sentenced to 20 months in jail.