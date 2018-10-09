Report of shots fired in west Windsor being investigated
Windsor police headquarters shown in this file photo on Friday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 2:53PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 9, 2018 2:56PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s west end.
Patrol officers were called to the area of Bloomfield Road and Prince Road for a report of shots fired on Tuesday around 1:45 a.m.
Officers attended and located spent casings near a building in the 3700 block of King Street.
Witnesses told police they saw a suspicious white vehicle leaving the area shortly after hearing the gunfire.
There were no reports of anyone being injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.