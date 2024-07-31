WINDSOR
    • Repeat offender arrested for violating bail conditions: Police

    Windsor police
    Windsor police have arrested a repeat offender for allegedly violating bail conditions.

    In November 2023, a 21-year-old was granted bail for multiple charges including possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a firearm with no license, and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    Police said the man was to be on house arrest in Hamilton, Ont. and GPS monitored.

    On July 29 of this year, police arrested the man at a home in the 3100 block of Northway Avenue.

    He has been charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

