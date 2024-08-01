Repeat offender arrested for breach of GPS monitoring: Police
The Windsor police have arrested a repeat offender after their GPS monitoring device was allegedly removed without authorization.
The 36-year-old man was granted bail in March 2024 for 17 charges. Those charges included drug trafficking, theft, possession of counterfeit money, and firearm related offences.
Conditions of his bail included a GPS ankle monitor.
“On June 25, [the man] removed his GPS monitor and began evading police,” said Windsor police in a post on X. “On July 30, Windsor police bail compliance officers and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad located and arrested [him] at a residence in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.”
The man has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm, failure to comply with release order, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.
Kitchener
Inmate dies at Kitchener, Ont. prison
Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. has died while in custody.
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
A dramatic takedown by Waterloo Regional Police was captured on camera, in the area of Traynor Avenue and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Oxford County crash
Highway 59 in Norwich is currently closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.
London
Suspect in custody following large police search
Members of the South Bruce OPP, OPP Canine Unit, and OPP helicopter converged on a field west of Teeswater, off Bruce Road 6, around 10 a.m. — in search of a wanted suspect.
Stabbing in London leads to charges
Around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the area of Adelaide Street north and Hamilton Road, where they said two men who knew each other got in an argument over personal property.
Barrie
Highway 400 lanes are reopening between Innisfil and Barrie
Police closed Highway 400 in Innisfil for an investigation.
Good Samaritan saves submerged car's driver
Bystanders assisted a driver whose car was submerged in Georgian Bay.
-
Northern Ontario
Northern Tornadoes Project confirms funnel cloud a tornado
Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a funnel cloud that was spotted Tuesday afternoon on Manitoulin Island was a tornado.
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area Wednesday.
Sault Ste. Marie
Suspect with long history of B&Es arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 49-year-old suspect with a history of being charged with break-and-enters in Elliot Lake is facing similar charges.
Animal cruelty investigation in Blind River after kitten shot, killed
Provincial police are investigating after a seven-month-old kitten returned to its home in northern Ontario with a gunshot wound and later died.
Ottawa
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
-
-
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
Toronto
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
-
-
One of two Toronto men accused of planning a 'serious violent attack' in the city for ISIS appeared in court Thursday.
Montreal
BREAKING Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime through to semifinal in men's tennis at Paris Olympics
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime's run at the Paris Olympics will continue after defeating No. 6 Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of men's tennis singles.
-
WEATHER WARNING Hot, humid, sticky heat hitting Montreal and Quebec until Friday
Heat warnings remain in effect across Quebec including the Greater Montreal region with temperatures set to hit 40 with the humidex value.
-
Changes are coming to mortgage rules. Will they help you afford a new home?
New mortgage rules from the federal government taking effect Thursday won't 'move the needle,' according to some experts in the housing industry.
Winnipeg
Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
Labour leaders endorse NDP candidate, including the Conservative candidate's manager
More a dozen labour leaders are endorsing the NDP candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg, including the business manager of the Conservative candidate's own union.
Edmonton
Highway 16 through Jasper open to commercial traffic, but extreme fire activity expected on Thursday
Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.
Wild weather: Typhoon in the Philippines, heat wave during Paris 2024 and heavy rain in Vermont
Here's a look at some of the big weather stories from around the world this past week.
Calgary
WEATHER Thursday will be Calgary’s hottest day of the week
10 things to do in Calgary over the August long weekend
Ten things happening in and around Calgary over the long weekend.
Regina
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
Thousands flock to the 2024 Queen City Ex
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
'Screaming for help': Regina woman approached, attacked by 3 large dogs in Lakeview neighbourhood
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
Vancouver
B.C. city councillor charged with historical sex offences in Ontario, placed on leave
A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.
1 seriously injured, 2 arrested in Chilliwack shooting: RCMP
Two suspects have been arrested after a shooting in Chilliwack Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries.
Vancouver Island
Heat warnings issued in B.C. as province says wildfire risk to increase
Heat warnings are in place in parts of British Columbia as the provincial government is urging residents and travellers to be prepared for increased wildfire activity heading into the long weekend.
Canadian military encounters Chinese research vessel in Arctic, warns competitors are 'probing' infrastructure
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
Atlantic
Halifax police investigate suspicious fire
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
Nearly half of dementia cases could be avoided or delayed by tackling 14 risk factors
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
P.E.I. to demolish former site of Charlottetown outreach centre
The former home of a controversial outreach centre in Charlottetown, P.E.I., will be torn down by the end of the year.
N.L.
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
After a harrowing rescue in the cold Atlantic, a fisherman wanted two things: A new guitar, and Nickelback tickets
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.