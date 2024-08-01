Repeat offender arrested for breach of GPS monitoring: Police

The Windsor police have arrested a repeat offender after their GPS monitoring device was allegedly removed without authorization.

The 36-year-old man was granted bail in March 2024 for 17 charges. Those charges included drug trafficking, theft, possession of counterfeit money, and firearm related offences.

Conditions of his bail included a GPS ankle monitor.

“On June 25, [the man] removed his GPS monitor and began evading police,” said Windsor police in a post on X. “On July 30, Windsor police bail compliance officers and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad located and arrested [him] at a residence in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.”

The man has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm, failure to comply with release order, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.