Rental rates in Windsor below average in Canada: report

A new report suggests Windsor's average rental rates are below the average across Canada.

Data released by Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average rate for a one bedroom apartment in the city was $1,530 in June, which is a drop of 0.3 per cent from May. It down 3.1 per cent compared to June 2023.

The average asking price for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,792, a 0.1 per cent increase from May, but an increase of 6.4 per cent compared to 2023.

Windsor sits at 28th out of the 35 cities listed, while St. John's is at the bottom of the list with the average of a one-bedroom apartment at $980, and $1,216 for a two-bedroom apartment. Rental report for Canada in July 2024. (Source: Rentals.ca)

Vancouver is first among the cities listed in the report with an average asking price of $2,724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,648 for a two-bedroom apartment.

The data, which analyzes monthly listings from the former's network, shows that the average asking rent for a home in Canada reached $2,185 in June, up seven per cent compared with a year ago.

~ With files from AM800.