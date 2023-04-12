Refugee crisis in Windsor causes agency to expand

Matthew House Windsor is opening a second location to help refugees.

There was an official “key ceremony” Wednesday morning at the new location, the former House of Sophrosyne on Chappell Avenue.

“Since opening the doors to our Forest Glade location we have provided a safe and welcoming first home in Canada for 732 men, women, and children… doubling the number we sheltered in our first fourteen years. However, we still do not have enough space,” said executive director, Mike Morency.“With the addition of the former House of Sophrosyne, we will be able to provide Hope, Home, and Family for an additional 130 refugees each year. Just imagine the contribution these people can make to our community.”

With the support of community donors, Matthew House “Chapel” will provide space to welcome an additional 40 refugees at one time, increasing the agency’s capacity by 50 per cent.

The other location is on Forest Glade Drive.