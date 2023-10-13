Red Frogs trial run deemed a success in downtown core
The Red Frogs Support Network has concluded its trial run in the downtown core in a project aimed at providing an essential harm reduction service.
Organizers say the goal was to enhance the safety and well-being of those engaging in the city’s vibrant nightlife.
The project, which unfolded bi-weekly on Sept. 2, 16, and 30, aimed to mitigate the potential negative impacts of the party culture and ensure a safe environment for all.
A new release from the Downtown Business Improvement Assiciation calls it a “resounding success.”
Over the course of three nights, the Red Frogs team distributed 1,480 food items and 135 litres of water.
Officials say the project not only catered to the physical well-being of participants but also provided a sober and trustworthy presence, ensuring that non-emergency situations were effectively managed without burdening local emergency response personnel.
“The Red Frogs initiative has demonstrated that a compassionate, proactive approach to harm reduction is not only possible but incredibly impactful,” said DWBIA executive director, Debi Croucher.
Croucher said the DWBIA is immensely proud to have been part of this project, which has undoubtedly made a positive difference in our downtown core.
"The success of the Red Frogs Support Network in our city is a testament to what can be achieved when communities come together with a unified goal,” said city councillor Renaldo Agostino.
Nelly Latchman of Red Frogs, said that the mission at Red Frogs is to provide a safe, reliable presence in environments where vulnerability may be heightened.
“The overwhelming success of our trial in the downtown core is a powerful reminder that harm reduction and support can coexist seamlessly with lively, energetic nightlife. We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to offer our services and look forward to potential future endeavours," said Latchman.
The Red Frogs’ harm reduction prevention strategies, which include offering a safe space for people to find calm from escalating situations, while also providing water and snacks to mitigate the effects of alcohol consumption, have proven to be effective in keeping non-emergency situations under control.
The group said that the success of this trial run opens up a dialogue for future collaborations and initiatives that prioritize the safety and well-being of all citizens.
