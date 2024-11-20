GECDSB trustees vote to appoint new trustee

The Board of Trustees for the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) will fill a recently vacated trustee position by appointment rather than an election.

At a special board meeting held on Tuesday night, trustees voted to accept the resignation of Sarah Cipkar — she submitted her resignation to Board Chairperson Gale Hatfield on Nov. 5.

“This decision was not easy to make, but after careful consideration, I have concluded that it is time for me to step down to focus on other personal and professional responsibilities,” Cipkar said in her resignation.

With the formal acceptance of Cipkar’s resignation, a 90-day period to fill the vacancy has been triggered.

The board had the decision between a byelection, or a mid-term appointed replacement.

There was little debate over whether the board should consider a by-election due to the potential cost.

GECDSB continues to try to balance the books amidst a $6.4-million budget deficit.

“There is a recommendation that it be filled by appointment through an application process because we don't have any money to pay for a byelection, quite frankly,” Hatfield told the board ahead of debate.

To appoint a replacement, the board has elected to post the position publicly and choose amongst the applicants.

This marks the first time a mid-term replacement will occur since 2009. The successful applicant will fill the role as trustee for the next two years.

Trustee Ronald LeClair spoke in support of the choice to appoint a successor.

“We are midway through, and I do think the application process is appropriate especially since it's grounded in legal advice,” LeClair said.

After receiving applications, Hatfield suggested they shortlist potential candidates. Trustees will host interviews before making the decision in a secret ballot.

“We might want to include what the process would be if trustees choose to shortlist,” Hatfield said. “I mean, we could have 40 applications, we could have 400. I mean, this is the first time we've dealt with a two-year vacancy, so I would assume that the number will be high."

After discussion, the board voted to leave the application period open until Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. LeClair, who made the suggestion, explained this will provide adequate time to make the right choice, rather than wait until the last minute.

He added, a meeting should then be held “as soon as practicable” to continue with the process.

“To approach and vet to a short list. Once a shortlist is established then the vetting of addresses, elector, etcetera can take place,” LeClair said. “Anybody who remains after the vetting would be brought in for an interview in the new year.”

Barring another resignation, the public will not have a chance to elect trustees until the next in election 2026.