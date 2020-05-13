LONDON, ONT -- The Town of Tecumseh has reached an agreement with the Canadian Red Cross for use of its services in the case of an emergency.

The Red Cross is part of the Town’s Flood Emergency Response Plan and will provide emergency services in the event of an ordered evacuation.

Due to the current pandemic the Town says it is unable to open a temporary shelter for evacuees.

Therefore they have been working with the Red Cross to identify alternative methods for response.

The current lake levels and increased risk of flooding made securing the Red Cross as a provider for those services a top priority for the Town.

The current agreement will serve as an interim agreement until there is a County wide agreement which is currently under negotiation.