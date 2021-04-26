WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 28-year-old woman was arrested Saturday shortly after she allegedly stole a vehicle from a Tecumseh residence.

Essex County OPP says officers responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle from the 12000 block of Riverside Drive shortly after 8 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was spotted by police a short time later and officers conducted a traffic stop. As a result, the Windsor woman was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.